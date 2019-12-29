On Air
Josh Swift from Gamer Aid Australia – Interview
Australia is currently being ravaged by fires from coast to coast, with hundreds of thousands of people under threat. While some people are lucky, there are hundreds of people getting displaced by these fires every day, with no end in sight.
Gamer Aid Australia was founded by Aiden “Ayekay” Hiko and Joshua “Swifty” Swift, both known for their work in the Australian esports and gaming industry.
Josh spoke to Connor, George and Daniel about the charity on Player One.
Go to the website http://gameraid.com.au/ and get involved! Use the hashtag #GamerAid2019
Twitter – @GamerAidAUS
Instagram – @gameraidaus
Twitch – GamerAidAUS
Mixer – GamerAidAUS
Aired 25 November 2019.
