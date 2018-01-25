SYN 90.7
Judge a record by its cover
Hidden among the record section of a Fairfield op-shop was a copy of Paul Young’s second album, and while it’s usually not a good idea to judge something on appearances, in the case of ‘The Secret of Association’ and it’s brooding-yet-boyish cover photo, it definitely was. Standing out visually among the other L.Ps on offer, 1985’s The Secret of Association stands out also for its cracking sound and overall production value. A sophisticated and soulful sophomore album, The Secret of Association has earned it place among the best in the Vinyl Cop collection.
Also popping up on Episode 3 is Canadian Easy-Listening legend Anne Murray’s 1980 ‘Greatest Hits’ album, Jazz great Louis Armstong, The Beach Boys, the Johnny Cash classic ‘Don’t Take Your Guns to Town’, and a sweet rendition of ‘Honey on the Vine’ by our own Kamahl.
Playlist
- Honeysuckle Rose - Louis Armstrong & Velma Middleton
- Surfin' Safari - The Beach Boys
- You Won't See Me - Anne Murray
- Walk Right Back - Anne Murray
- I'm Going to Tear Your Playhouse Down - Paul Young
- Soldier's Things - Paul Young
- Every Time You Go Away - Paul Young
- Honey On The Vine - Kamahl
- Don't Take Your Guns to Town - Johnny Cash
Jack Fryer
January 25th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: Audio, Audio, Music Reviews
Topics: Music
Tags: melbourne, Op-shops, vinyl, vinyl records
