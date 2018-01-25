Judge a record by its cover

Hidden among the record section of a Fairfield op-shop was a copy of Paul Young’s second album, and while it’s usually not a good idea to judge something on appearances, in the case of ‘The Secret of Association’ and it’s brooding-yet-boyish cover photo, it definitely was. Standing out visually among the other L.Ps on offer, 1985’s The Secret of Association stands out also for its cracking sound and overall production value. A sophisticated and soulful sophomore album, The Secret of Association has earned it place among the best in the Vinyl Cop collection.

Also popping up on Episode 3 is Canadian Easy-Listening legend Anne Murray’s 1980 ‘Greatest Hits’ album, Jazz great Louis Armstong, The Beach Boys, the Johnny Cash classic ‘Don’t Take Your Guns to Town’, and a sweet rendition of ‘Honey on the Vine’ by our own Kamahl.