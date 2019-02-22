The Edge
June Oscar on Kimberley Youth Suicide Crisis
Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar has called on Government to implement all the recomendations by the coroner, following the coronial inquest into 13 Kimberley youth suicides.
- Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissinor June Oscar
June Oscar said it was devestating for any young child to contemplate taking their own life.
Listen to the interview below:
Crisis support services can be reached 24 hours a day: Lifeline 13 11 14 Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467; Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800;MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78; Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636
June Oscar, Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner, Australian Human Rights Commission
