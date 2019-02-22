June Oscar on Kimberley Youth Suicide Crisis

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar has called on Government to implement all the recomendations by the coroner, following the coronial inquest into 13 Kimberley youth suicides.

June Oscar said it was devestating for any young child to contemplate taking their own life.

Listen to the interview below:

Crisis support services can be reached 24 hours a day: Lifeline 13 11 14 Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467; Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800;MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78; Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636