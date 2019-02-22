The Edge

SYN Nation

June Oscar on Kimberley Youth Suicide Crisis

a4ee29de-478a-4d7b-aa82-fadf50c8b143

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar has called on Government to implement all the recomendations by the coroner, following the coronial inquest into 13 Kimberley youth suicides.

June Oscar

  • Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissinor June Oscar

June Oscar said it was devestating for any young child to contemplate taking their own life.

Listen to the interview below:

Crisis support services can be reached 24 hours a day: Lifeline 13 11 14 Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467; Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800;MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78; Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636

Contributors

June Oscar, Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner, Australian Human Rights Commission

Dylan Storer

February 22nd 2019
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Edge

14849031508underminestill
The Edge

Undermined – New Kimberley Documentary

Award-winning director Nicholas Wrathall investigates the true costs of development in the world-famous Kimberley, where mega-mining and pastoral developments threaten not just […]

Fitzroy-Crossing-Courthouse-WA
The Edge

WA Law Society Joins Calls For Traditional Law

The Law Society of Western Australia has backed a move by Member for Kimberley, Josie Farrer to re-introduce Traditional Customary Law into […]

The remote community of Urapunga in South East Arnhem Land, more at the mercy of the finance industry than most. J. Louth, CC BY-SA
The Edge

Banking Royal Commission: How Hayne failed remote Australia

It’s been an enormous year for the financial services industry. First there was a Productivity Commission report calling for major changes to […]

Related Content

Center Pivot Irrigation on GoGo Station
The Edge

Irrigating the North: Australia's Untapped Goldmine or a Gem too Precious to Develop?

Dr-Curtis-Roman
The Edge

Short, Ugly & Stinky: The World of "Little People" Folklore

Fracking
The Edge

What Is Fracking and How Will It Effect You?