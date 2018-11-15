Jael Wena dialled into Art Smitten on Wednesday, ahead of representing Australia at Junior Eurovision.

Taking the stage in Belarus on November 26, the 12-year-old singer is set to become an instant role model to thousands of kids who dream of having a career in music.

But who does Jael look to for inspiration?

And why does she want Jessica Mauboy to represent Australia (for the second time) at Eurovision 2019?

Hit PLAY below to find out!

Catch Jael representing Australia at Junior Eurovision live from Belarus on ABC ME, the ABC ME app and iview at 6pm on November 26. Vote for her online via the Eurovision website when voting opens on November 24.

Image Credit: ABC.