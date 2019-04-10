Kangaroos star Majak Daw has a huge reason to smile today after announcing that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Emily McKay.

The North defender shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday night.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Majak Daw (@majak_daw) on Apr 9, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

“Baby Daw coming soon,” he wrote, alongside a photo of himself and Emily.

Emily shared the same photo on her Instagram, along with the caption: “Pretty happy about our lil friend that’s on the way. Baby Daw due this year.”

The news comes after a difficult few months for the 28-year-old after he suffered serious hip and pelvis injuries in a fall from the Bolte Bridge in December.

Majak is making big strides in his recovery and returned to the training track and started running on Monday. No timeline has been set for his return to football.

Image Credit: Daniel Pockett, Getty via Zimbio.