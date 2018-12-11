Katy Perry is going to make a cameo appearance in a video game

She’s a singer, songwriter and TV talent show judge, and Katy Perry can now add video game character to her resume.

Yep, you read that right — the ‘Firework’ singer is getting animated for a cameo appearance in the Final Fantasy mobile video game.


Perry has given permission for her likeness to be used in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, for which she has also recorded a song called ‘Immortal Flame’, set to drop on Thursday.

However, Katy’s character will only be available to gamers for a limited time.

The American Idol judge is the first singer to appear in the Final Fantasy video game – pop star Ariana Grande previously made a guest appearance in the franchise early last year.

The cameo marks Perry’s third venture into the world of gaming, after she featured as the star of the Sims 3 expansion pack in 2012, and then launched her own mobile game, Katy Perry Pop, in 2015.

