Keith Urban named Entertainer of the Year at ACMs

Credit: Getty via Zimbio.

Keith Urban is the king of country music (as far as we’re concerned) after he was named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Las Vegas overnight.

It is the ninth time he has been nominated for the prestigious award.

Keith beat out Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean, who held the title the last three years, to claim the top prize.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

Accepting the award, the Aussie muso thanked his wife, Nicole Kidman, for her support.

“Thank you so much. Baby Girl, I love you so much,” Keith said, looking to Nic who was in the audience.

“My team, thank you every one of you. To the fans out there, you are amazing. You have no idea what you mean to me. No idea,” he added, before thanking their girls, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8.

“Baby Girl, I love you and our girls, Sunday and Faith, who are at home watching right now,” Urban added. “My whole team … I love you guys … Country radio, I love you so much. Thank you so much. God bless every one of you.”


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

It is only the second time that someone who has been born outside of the US has won Entertainer of the Year at the ACMs.

Keith also won Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in November – his first time winning the prize since 2005.

Other noteworthy winners at the ACMs include Kacey Musgraves, who took out Top Album and Female Artist of the Year, and Luke Combs, who won Male Artist of the Year.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dan + Shay (@danandshay) on

Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay dominated the awards, taking home Duo of the Year and Song of the Year and Single of the Year for their smash hit ‘Tequila’.

Image Credit: Getty via Zimbio.

Jayden Forster

April 9th 2019
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

First Beige Album Art
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: First Beige - Details

picture of Lafferty Daniel on fairy floss background
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Lafferty Daniel - Can't See Straight

Tiana Khasi's 'Meghalaya' cover art on fairy floss background
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Tiana Khasi - Meghalaya