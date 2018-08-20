KELLY, CAI AND RAMAE HERE TO WAKE YOU UP WITH WEIRD ANIMAL NOISES ON GET CEREAL MONDAYS – 20th August 2018

This morning the Get Cereal crew talked about embarrassing moments in front of crushes, whether or not Kelly met 5SOS, what would happen if the moon exploded, animal noises and much more funky stuff.

Click here to hear some of Kelly, Cai and Ramae’s animal impressions

We hope you enjoy the monrning’s Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious playlist:

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, The Pearlie Chorus

Learn To Fly – Foo Fighters

Nervous Tics – Maribou State (feat. Holly Walker)

Love Me Now – Ziggy Alberts

About You – G Flip

Lady Blue – Emily Wurramara

Underwater – RUFUS DU SOL

Woe, My Heart – Oh My My

If Walls Could Talk – 5 Seconds of Summer

Future Me Hates Me – The Beths

Aura Glow – Kwasi & HFNR (feat. All Day & Gracelands)

Sway – Tove Styrke

Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes

Better for you – Essie Holt

Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike Waters)

WOMAN’S WORLD 2.0 – OKENYO, Miss Blanks, Jesswar

Gawarliwarli – Spinifex Gum

Up In The Clouds – Skegss

Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head – B.J. Thomas

Couch – Eves Karydas

Radio Silence – Gretta Ray

Follow Me – SYDE (feat. Evan Klar)

Haunt – Club Yorke

Clumsy Love – Thelma Plum

Respect – Aretha Franklin

I Say a Little Prayer – Aretha Franklin

Crazy – Gnarls Barkley

Erin – Sophisticated Dingo