KELLY, CAI AND RAMAE HERE TO WAKE YOU UP WITH WEIRD ANIMAL NOISES ON GET CEREAL MONDAYS – 20th August 2018
This morning the Get Cereal crew talked about embarrassing moments in front of crushes, whether or not Kelly met 5SOS, what would happen if the moon exploded, animal noises and much more funky stuff.
Click here to hear some of Kelly, Cai and Ramae’s animal impressions
We hope you enjoy the monrning’s Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious playlist:
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, The Pearlie Chorus
Learn To Fly – Foo Fighters
Nervous Tics – Maribou State (feat. Holly Walker)
Love Me Now – Ziggy Alberts
About You – G Flip
Lady Blue – Emily Wurramara
Underwater – RUFUS DU SOL
Woe, My Heart – Oh My My
If Walls Could Talk – 5 Seconds of Summer
Future Me Hates Me – The Beths
Aura Glow – Kwasi & HFNR (feat. All Day & Gracelands)
Sway – Tove Styrke
Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes
Better for you – Essie Holt
Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike Waters)
WOMAN’S WORLD 2.0 – OKENYO, Miss Blanks, Jesswar
Gawarliwarli – Spinifex Gum
Up In The Clouds – Skegss
Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head – B.J. Thomas
Couch – Eves Karydas
Radio Silence – Gretta Ray
Follow Me – SYDE (feat. Evan Klar)
Haunt – Club Yorke
Clumsy Love – Thelma Plum
Respect – Aretha Franklin
I Say a Little Prayer – Aretha Franklin
Crazy – Gnarls Barkley
Erin – Sophisticated Dingo
