KELLY AND CAI SAY GOODBYE ON GET CEREAL MONDAY’S FINAL SHOW OF THE SEASON – 1st October 2018

It was all about finals this Monday on Get Cereal with Kelly and Cai. The duo saved the best till last, presenting their regular segments for one last time; we saw Kelly and producer Sarah struggle with Cai’s reworded song lyrics; received some helpful food preparation tips from Kelly in her last ever Meal Prep Monday; gained some knowledge from the wise Cai in Social Sparknotes; laughed at Kelly’s Extra Extra news; and raised our eyebrows at some of the Hollywood gossip that Kelly shared with us.

The team also discussed the AFL grand finale, extremes they have taken to get in somewhere and shared their thoughts on deleting social media accounts.

Kelly and Cai were also joined by the talented Nathan Cavaleri following the release of his new track ‘Demons’. Be sure to check out Nathan’s new music and catch him on his upcoming Aussie tour. If you missed hearing them, you can listen to the full interview on your preferred podcasting app.

Here is the morning’s playlist:

No Second Prize – Jimmy Barnes

Holy Grail – Hunters and Collectors

Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

Nirvana – Tuka

Millennium Freestyle – JPEGMAFIA

Dinosaurs – Ruby Fields

My Hero – Foo Fighters

Heaven – San Mei

Hey Jude – The Beatles

Giants – Tia Gostelow

Gawarliwarli – Spinifex Gum

Duffman – Kaiit

Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike Waters)

Sunburnt – Teenage Dads

Best Song Ever – One Direction

The Only Boy on the Planet – Zombie Girlfriend

Up The Punx – Joyce Manor

Demons – Nathan Cavaleri

Mariners Apartment Complex – Lana Del Rey

We Are The Champions – Queen

Alien – E^ST

Hush – Eves Karydas

Girl – Donna Missal

Frail Love – CLOVES

The Final Countdown – Europe

Father Said – Thelma Plum

Mr. Brightside – The Killers