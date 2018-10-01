SYN 90.7
KELLY AND CAI SAY GOODBYE ON GET CEREAL MONDAY’S FINAL SHOW OF THE SEASON – 1st October 2018
It was all about finals this Monday on Get Cereal with Kelly and Cai. The duo saved the best till last, presenting their regular segments for one last time; we saw Kelly and producer Sarah struggle with Cai’s reworded song lyrics; received some helpful food preparation tips from Kelly in her last ever Meal Prep Monday; gained some knowledge from the wise Cai in Social Sparknotes; laughed at Kelly’s Extra Extra news; and raised our eyebrows at some of the Hollywood gossip that Kelly shared with us.
The team also discussed the AFL grand finale, extremes they have taken to get in somewhere and shared their thoughts on deleting social media accounts.
Kelly and Cai were also joined by the talented Nathan Cavaleri following the release of his new track ‘Demons’. Be sure to check out Nathan’s new music and catch him on his upcoming Aussie tour. If you missed hearing them, you can listen to the full interview on your preferred podcasting app.
Here is the morning’s playlist:
No Second Prize – Jimmy Barnes
Holy Grail – Hunters and Collectors
Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana
Nirvana – Tuka
Millennium Freestyle – JPEGMAFIA
Dinosaurs – Ruby Fields
My Hero – Foo Fighters
Heaven – San Mei
Hey Jude – The Beatles
Giants – Tia Gostelow
Gawarliwarli – Spinifex Gum
Duffman – Kaiit
Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike Waters)
Sunburnt – Teenage Dads
Best Song Ever – One Direction
The Only Boy on the Planet – Zombie Girlfriend
Up The Punx – Joyce Manor
Demons – Nathan Cavaleri
Mariners Apartment Complex – Lana Del Rey
We Are The Champions – Queen
Alien – E^ST
Hush – Eves Karydas
Girl – Donna Missal
Frail Love – CLOVES
The Final Countdown – Europe
Father Said – Thelma Plum
Mr. Brightside – The Killers
