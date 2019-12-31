ON AIR NOW:
SYN
SYN Media
Toggle navigation
ON AIR
Schedule
Flagship
Seasonal
Past
Playlists
NATIONAL
On Air
Past
SYN Online
SYN Podcasts
Current
Past
SYN TV
Video
Current
Past
SYN News
Training
Educational Programs
Regional Workshops
Tailored Projects
Volunteer Training
Get Involved
Access Programming
Sponsor
Production Services
Jobs
Work Experience
Mentoring
Community
Features
Programs
Live Reviews
Music Reviews
Sweet 16 & Albums
About
Membership
History
SYN Spaces Blog
Donate
Staff
Volunteers
SYN Board
Alumni
Contact Us
Policies and Procedures
Kendrick Lamar Hails DK Rap As Hip-Hop Masterpiece After Airing On Player One – P1NG
“Wish I heard this growing up”, said Kendrick Lamar.
More to come.
Stefan Bradley
December 31st 2019
Read more by Stefan Bradley
Category:
Uncategorized
Share
Contact
Membership
Volunteer
On Air Schedule
BROWSE BY TOPIC
Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport
SYN eNews
Contact Us
×
Share this Page