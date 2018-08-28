Kerry Armstrong is moving into Ramsay Street

Kerry Armstrong is joining the cast of Neighbours, Credit: Network Ten.

Aussie actress Kerry Armstrong is joining the cast of Neighbours.

Kerry will play Alice Wells, a demure and kind-hearted shortbread-baking grandma, in the Channel Ten soap.

However, it seems there’s more to Alice than a mixing bowl and rolling pin, as she quickly cooks up a shocking plan involving one of Ramsay Street’s favourite households.

“Alice is a character who pushes every boundary and is a force to be reckoned with,” Kerry said of her exciting new role. “There is a lot of encouragement (from producers) to see who she is and how far she can go.”

Kerry Armstrong pictured in a scene from The Wrong Girl, Credit: Network Ten.

Kerry is a star of stage and screen who made history after winning two AACTA awards in the same year for her performances in Seachange and Lantana.

She recently appeared in The Wrong Girl and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

The actress will hit our screens in Neighbours in October.

