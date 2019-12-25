player one logo

Kid Attempts Best Fake Smile After Receiving Crappy Licensed Game From Uncle – P1NG

Every kid has ‘that uncle’ that causes fights at the Christmas party. They also have the ‘other uncle’ that is sort of okay with technology, and thinks they know what the kids like.

“I want that new Star Wars game, Uncle”, Little Jimmie reportedly told Uncle Kev.

Little Jimmie had no idea what Little Shock was heading his way that Christmas morning.

Opening up the rectangular shaped Xmas gift, Little Jimmie knew it was an Xbox One game.

“Yes”, he yelled, “Fallen Order, here I come”.

His hype turned into ‘nope’, as he realised the game wasn’t a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

It was Star Wars: Battlefront II. He tried to put on his best fake happy face as he realised his uncle would have found the game in the bargain bin.

“Nailed it”, thought Uncle Kev.

Words by Stefan.
‘P1NG’ logo by Nick.
‘Player One News Gatherers’ (‘P1NG’) is Player One’s Investigative Journalism Unit

Stefan Bradley

December 25th 2019
More by Player One

Player One

Christmas Ruined By New Console Updating For Nine Hours – P1NG

14-year old Samantha Britney has been really excited for Christmas, because she told her family exactly what she wanted. “Just a PS4, […]

Player One

Gamers’ Christmas Lists Really Testing Santa’s Patience – P1NG

Santa’s about to hit the sleigh for the year, but generously gave his time to our reporter – a real Christmas miracle! […]

Player One

Mortein Developing Software for Buggy Games – P1NG

Insecticide manufacturer and venerable Australian brand Mortein is developing patches to rectify “bugs” in video-games, P1NG can exclusively reveal. The company, best […]

