player one logo

On Air

Kid’s Fortnite Addiction No Longer An Issue After Using Prize Money To Buy Dad A House – P1NG

Screen Shot 2019-08-01 at 4.26.01 pm

The Fortnite World Cup was held over the weekend, and the best players in the world won millions of dollars in prize money.

The winner was a 16 year old kid, with an impressive $3 million, but he’s not the only kid to win big.

A 15-year old girl named Jess Jones did very well in the tournament, earning a cool $1.2 million, but it turns out she’s had a few things at home to worry about.

“She’s addicted to the game”, said her father, shortly before the tournament.

“It’s school, Fortnite, and when the weekend hits it’s more Fortnite. When her friends come over it’s just to play more bloody Fortnite! I’ve had her seek outside help to no avail! I hope when this stupid tournament goes south she can play some backyard cricket with me, like the old days with my then-wife. The kids only come round every second week and they just play Fortnite!”

But P1NG can report an exclusive update to this story.

Jess Jones is no longer seeing any outside help, it turns out, after she bought her Dad a house.

“I guess I never appreciated what she can do.”

“Now, when I watch Netflix on my 8K TV in my brand new house, I constantly think about how great she is.”

When questioned about her ongoing addiction, her father said it was no longer an issue.

“I don’t see what the problem is? Thanks to her I finally moved out of her grandparents’ place. If anything it was more embarrassing for her than for me, I support her right to do what she wants to do with her money.”

More to come.

Words by Stefan.
‘P1NG’ logo by Nick.
‘Player One News Gatherers’ (‘P1NG’) is Player One’s Investigative Journalism Unit

61642085_2645443485495511_7468384391811563520_n (2)

Stefan Bradley

August 1st 2019
Read more by Stefan Bradley
Category: ,
Topics: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Player One

EB-Games-Australia-770x433
player one logo
Player One

Cash-Strapped Barnaby Joyce Forced To Buy Video Games On Sale – P1NG

New England MP Barnaby Joyce, who earns over $200,000 a year (more than $400,000 when he was Deputy Prime Minister), has called […]

final_5d3dac7ec466930014421cc2_823683
player one logo
Player One

Local Shopper Plays Apex Legends For 12 hours Straight To Train For Aldi Checkout – P1NG

Jess Chalmers has been training for her moment of truth. Her weekly shopping trip is tomorrow, and she has to be prepared. […]

67796626_2754383321268193_1554675580153102336_o (2)
player one logo
Player One

Player One Crew Quits After Failing To Negotiate Payrise – P1NG

The entire Player One crew has quit after failing to negotiate a new agreement with the Player One Supreme Leader. “Look, it’s […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport