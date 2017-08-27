Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Kids rally against climate change

kids rally

High School students are taking to the street to protest what they see as a lack of government action on climate change. These students are presenting solutions to this existential threat, from composting to solar energy. Zizi Averill went to a kids climate rally to report:

Jordan Fennell

August 27th 2017
