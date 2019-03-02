Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Kim-Trump Summit

AP_19058416924425.0

A brief explainer of the summit held being in Vietnam between Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump.

Reporter Nicolas Zoumboulis speaks to Professor Barbara Keys from the University of Melbourne.

Guests

Professor Barbara Keys

Contributors

Nicolas Zoumboulis

March 2nd 2019
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Women holding a pens writing a notebook. Recording concept
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Federal Government launches toolkit to help employers hire people with disability

The federal government has launched a new online toolkit to support small business’ in becoming more inclusive of people with disabilities. Will […]

rawpixel-617402-unsplash
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

ACT Commits to Further Pill-Testing Trials at Festivals

The ACT has just committed to a second pill-testing trial, but not everyone agrees that this is the best approach to harm […]

patrick-hendry-532214-unsplash
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

The Climate Solutions Fund: is it the solution, or part of the problem?

The Government has announced a new suite of climate policies, including the newly rebranded Climate Solutions Fund, to tackle one of the […]

Related Content

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Should Australia Do More To Tackle Corruption?

54ebc10592284eacb105e39c4c838bc1_18
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Pressure mounts to release footballer Hakeem al-Araibi

political_protest_illustration
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

How do Australian youth view politics?