SYN 90.7
Kim-Trump Summit
A brief explainer of the summit held being in Vietnam between Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump.
Reporter Nicolas Zoumboulis speaks to Professor Barbara Keys from the University of Melbourne.
Guests
Professor Barbara Keys
Contributors
Nicolas Zoumboulis
Panorama
March 2nd 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, International News, News, Politics
Topics: News
Tags: Donald Trump, kim, kim jong un, nicolas zoumboulis, politics, summit, Trump, vietnam
