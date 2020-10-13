Panorama Logo

La Niña is back for first time in four years, what does that mean?

The El Niño–Southern Oscillation scale moves back and fourth towards the end of ever year.

This year, its polar end La Niña is active for the first time since 2016. But what does this scale mean and what are the effects of La Niña in Australia?

Reporter Anneliese Farrer spoke to Dr. Yi Huang, Lecturer in climate science at Melbourne University, to get a better understanding.

Yi Huang, Lecturer in Climate Science at Melbourne University

Anneliese Farrer

Panorama

October 13th 2020
