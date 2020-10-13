On Air
La Niña is back for first time in four years, what does that mean?
The El Niño–Southern Oscillation scale moves back and fourth towards the end of ever year.
This year, its polar end La Niña is active for the first time since 2016. But what does this scale mean and what are the effects of La Niña in Australia?
Reporter Anneliese Farrer spoke to Dr. Yi Huang, Lecturer in climate science at Melbourne University, to get a better understanding.
Guests
Yi Huang, Lecturer in Climate Science at Melbourne University
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Panorama
October 13th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Internal News, Interview, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Environment, News
Tags: Anneliese Farrer, bushfires, Cyclones, Drought, effects, el nino, environment, flooding, La Niña, pattern, relief, weather, wetter
