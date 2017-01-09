Lab Rats Episode 8: Marine Biology and Sea Creatures

Nicholas and Alayna find a world of amazement under the sea by finding out about jellyfish populations and deep-sea scanning. Get salty with this weeks episode.

FULL EPISODE AUDIO:

 

FULL DR. GERSHWIN INTERVIEW

 

FULL DR. INTERVIEW:

Our show’s theme song was kindly provided by Dr. Paul Sandery, an oceanographer and ocean modeller by day and musician by night. You can find his content here.

You can find more content by Nicholas at CloudCuckooCountry.

January 9th 2017
