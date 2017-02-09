Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 1: VOLCANOES!!!

Lab Rats Show Logo

Lab Rats Show Logo

Things are blowing up in the SYN studios this week with Nicholas and Alayna bringing volcanoes to the airwaves! This week’s episode is hot out of the oven with some molten facts about lava and tectonics. Let this episode melt your ears and enjoy the glowing science news, fun facts, and weekly interview.

FULL EPISODE:

 

Our show’s theme show was kindly provided by Dr. Paul Sandery, an oceanographer and ocean modeller by day and musician by night. You can find his content here.

You can find more content by Nicholas at CloudCuckooCountry.

CloudCuckooCountry

February 9th 2017
Read more by CloudCuckooCountry
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

14022169_1217195331657412_4714104599023676212_n

LIVE ON THE MELBOURNE LIST: Cloves

Tune zodiac poster for site
Tune zodiac poster for site
Tune Zodiac

Tune Zodiac - Week 3

Lab Rats Show Logo

Lab Rats Episode 7: Neurology and the Brain