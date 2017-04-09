Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 10: Energy and Thermodynamics

Lab Rats Show Logo

Are you feeling energised? Maybe a little electric? You’re ready for this week’s episode on Energy and Thermodynamics! We simplify the laws of thermodynamics, take a peek inside Thomas Edison’s head when he had his ‘lightbulb moment’, consider the benefits of renewable energy sources and wonder at the amazing power of lightning that is very very frightening!

Playlist

  1. Electric Feel - MGMT
  2. Power - Alicia Keys
  3. Energy - Keri Hilson
  4. Electricity - Elton John
  5. Walking on Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves
  6. High Voltage - ACDC
  7. Blinded by the Light - Manfred Mann's Earth Band
April 9th 2017
