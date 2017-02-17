Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 2: Reptiles and Lizards

Slide into those slippery scales and let out an inquisitive croak. Lab Rats is talking about our favourite scaly and slimy friends this week when we cover herpetology.

FULL EPISODE

 

DR DANIELLE KLOMP FULL INTERVIEW

 

DR JODI ROWLEY FULL INTERVIEW

Our show’s theme song was kindly provided by Dr. Paul Sandery, an oceanographer and ocean modeller by day and musician by night. You can find his content here.

You can find more content by Nicholas at CloudCuckooCountry.

February 17th 2017
