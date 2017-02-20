SYN 90.7
Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 3: The Immune System and Diseases
Achoo! No one has caught a cold, but the fun in the studio is certainly contagious.
This week Alayna and Nicholas take the side of white blood cells and fight misconceptions about vaccines, explain the curiosities of ‘Superbugs’ and tackle the three lines of defence in our incredible immune system.
Alayna talks to Dr Cameron Webb, a Principal Hospital Scientist with the Department of Medical Entomology at Pathology West, about the latest spike in Ross River virus.
Playlist
- Sickness - Common Kings
- Bad Medicine - Bon Jovi
- Unwell - Matchbox Twenty
- Lovesick - Mura Masa ft. Asap Rocky
- Never Been Hurt - Demi Lovato
- The Cure - Jordin Sparks
