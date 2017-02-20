Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 3: The Immune System and Diseases

Achoo! No one has caught a cold, but the fun in the studio is certainly contagious.

This week Alayna and Nicholas take the side of white blood cells and fight misconceptions about vaccines, explain the curiosities of ‘Superbugs’ and tackle the three lines of defence in our incredible immune system.

ENTIRE SHOW

Alayna talks to Dr Cameron Webb, a Principal Hospital Scientist with the Department of Medical Entomology at Pathology West, about the latest spike in Ross River virus.