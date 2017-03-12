SYN 90.7
Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 4: Forensics
This week the studio turns into a crime scene! No illegal activity here, but a very interesting investigation into the field of forensics! Learn about awesome technologies used in the lab, how to crack a cold case with DNA and just how the ‘CSI Effect’ can influence modern day court cases.
ENTIRE SHOW
Playlist
- Guilty - Usher
- Fingerprints - Leon Jackson
- Smooth Criminal - Michael Jackson
- DNA - Little Mix
- Dream Police - Cheap Trick
- Two of a Crime - Miranda Lambert
- Suspicious Minds - Elvis Presley
