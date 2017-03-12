Lab Rats Show Logo

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 4: Forensics

This week the studio turns into a crime scene! No illegal activity here, but a very interesting investigation into the field of forensics! Learn about awesome technologies used in the lab, how to crack a cold case with DNA and just how the ‘CSI Effect’ can influence modern day court cases.

Playlist

  1. Guilty - Usher
  2. Fingerprints - Leon Jackson
  3. Smooth Criminal - Michael Jackson
  4. DNA - Little Mix
  5. Dream Police - Cheap Trick
  6. Two of a Crime - Miranda Lambert
  7. Suspicious Minds - Elvis Presley
March 12th 2017
More by Lab Rats - The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats – The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 6: Aeronautics

The mechanics and motors of aircraft has changed so dramatically over time, from the Wright Brothers’ biplanes to passenger airlines and military […]

Lab Rats – The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 5: Botany

This week Nicholas and Alayna are enthralled by the wonderfully wide world of plants! We climb the highest stems in the field […]

Lab Rats – The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 3: The Immune System and Diseases

  Achoo! No one has caught a cold, but the fun in the studio is certainly contagious. This week Alayna and Nicholas […]

