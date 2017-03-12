SYN 90.7
Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 5: Botany
This week Nicholas and Alayna are enthralled by the wonderfully wide world of plants! We climb the highest stems in the field of botany to learn about the oldest trees in the world, orchids and why some plants trap animals to get their energy.
Alayna interviews orchid expert Marc Freestone about his career, botanical knowledge and the Royal Botanic Garden’s plant conservation program.
Playlist
- Roses - The Chainsmokers
- Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
- Flame Trees - Cold Chisel
- Cut Your Roses Down - INXS
- Violet Hill - Coldplay
- Daisy - Zedd ft. Julia Michaels
- Build Me Up Buttercup - The Foundations
