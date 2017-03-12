SYN 90.7
Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 6: Aeronautics
The mechanics and motors of aircraft has changed so dramatically over time, from the Wright Brothers’ biplanes to passenger airlines and military helicopters. This week in aeronautics, Nicholas and Alayna learn a brief history of ‘flying firsts’ and question just what gives birds the ability to fly. In lieu of International Women’s Day, we also celebrate women who have been pioneers in the male-dominated industries of aviation and aerospace exploration to reach for the sky and the stars.
Playlist
- Learn to Fly - Foo Fighters
- Air Balloon - Lily Allen
- I'm like a Bird - Nelly Furtado
- Big Jet Plane - Angus and Julia Stone
- Helicopter - Bloc Party
- Wings - Little Mix
- Bennie and the Jets - Elton John
CloudCuckooCountry
March 12th 2017Read more by CloudCuckooCountry
Category: News and Commentary
Topics: Science
Tags: aeronautics, aviation, female pioneers, flying, how do birds fly, physics of flying, Wright brothers
