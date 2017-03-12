Lab Rats Show Logo

SYN 90.7

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 6: Aeronautics

Lab-Rats-logo-shine-300x230

The mechanics and motors of aircraft has changed so dramatically over time, from the Wright Brothers’ biplanes to passenger airlines and military helicopters. This week in aeronautics, Nicholas and Alayna learn a brief history of ‘flying firsts’ and question just what gives birds the ability to fly. In lieu of International Women’s Day, we also celebrate women who have been pioneers in the male-dominated industries of aviation and aerospace exploration to reach for the sky and the stars.

ENTIRE SHOW

[PENDING]

Playlist

  1. Learn to Fly - Foo Fighters
  2. Air Balloon - Lily Allen
  3. I'm like a Bird - Nelly Furtado
  4. Big Jet Plane - Angus and Julia Stone
  5. Helicopter - Bloc Party
  6. Wings - Little Mix
  7. Bennie and the Jets - Elton John
CloudCuckooCountry

March 12th 2017
Read more by CloudCuckooCountry
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Lab Rats - The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Show Logo
Lab Rats – The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 5: Botany

This week Nicholas and Alayna are enthralled by the wonderfully wide world of plants! We climb the highest stems in the field […]

Lab Rats Show Logo
Lab Rats – The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 4: Forensics

  This week the studio turns into a crime scene! No illegal activity here, but a very interesting investigation into the field […]

Lab Rats Show Logo
Lab Rats – The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 3: The Immune System and Diseases

  Achoo! No one has caught a cold, but the fun in the studio is certainly contagious. This week Alayna and Nicholas […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
Pop Culture
Science
Sport