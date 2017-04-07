Lab Rats Show Logo

SYN 90.7

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 7: Climate Science

Journey to the world’s coldest deserts and around Australia as we explore Climate Science this week on Lab Rats! Why are there still skeptics of global warming in 2017, and what will be the accumulative effects on the world’s oceans? We need to wake up and protect our planet.

Playlist

  1. Planet Earth - Duran Duran
  2. Cold as Ice - Foreigner
  3. Tropical Chancer - La Roux
  4. Global Warming Day - Breaking Laces
  5. Heal the World - Michael Jackson
  6. Heatwave - Linda Ronstadt
  7. I Need to Wake Up - Melissa Etheridge
CloudCuckooCountry

April 7th 2017
