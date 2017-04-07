Lab Rats Show Logo

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 8: Geology

Rock on! From deep within the Earth’s crust to Australia’s highest mountain ranges, it’s time to get down and dirty with some groundbreaking science. How “clean” is Clean Coal, and how many layers of rock are between the surface and core of our planet? We also go out of this world to discover the geological structure of Mercury, Mars and Venus.

Playlist

  1. Rocks - Imagine Dragons
  2. Like a Rock - Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band
  3. Kiss the Dirt - INXS
  4. Ain't no Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye and Tami Terrell
  5. Landslide - Fleetwood Mac
  6. I Feel the Earth Move - Carole King
  7. We Will Rock You - Queen
April 7th 2017
