SYN 90.7
Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 8: Geology
Rock on! From deep within the Earth’s crust to Australia’s highest mountain ranges, it’s time to get down and dirty with some groundbreaking science. How “clean” is Clean Coal, and how many layers of rock are between the surface and core of our planet? We also go out of this world to discover the geological structure of Mercury, Mars and Venus.
ENTIRE SHOW
[PENDING]
Playlist
- Rocks - Imagine Dragons
- Like a Rock - Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band
- Kiss the Dirt - INXS
- Ain't no Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye and Tami Terrell
- Landslide - Fleetwood Mac
- I Feel the Earth Move - Carole King
- We Will Rock You - Queen
CloudCuckooCountry
April 7th 2017Read more by CloudCuckooCountry
Category: News and Commentary
Topics: Science
Tags: Australian Alps, Clean Coal, geology of terrestrial planets, Great Dividing Range, landslide, mountains, rock strata, rocks
More by Lab Rats - The SYN Science Show
Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 7: Climate Science
Journey to the world’s coldest deserts and around Australia as we explore Climate Science this week on Lab Rats! Why are there […]
Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 6: Aeronautics
The mechanics and motors of aircraft has changed so dramatically over time, from the Wright Brothers’ biplanes to passenger airlines and military […]
Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 5: Botany
This week Nicholas and Alayna are enthralled by the wonderfully wide world of plants! We climb the highest stems in the field […]