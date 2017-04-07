Lab Rats Show Logo

Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 9: Chemistry

Are earth, air, fire and water any match for 118 periodic elements? Chemistry is on the cards! We’ll take a look at chemicals in everyday life, such as in cleaners and clothes, as well as the potential of Goldfingers to be more than just a James Bond reference. Can you guess what element Alayna is thinking of when we play Chemistry Quiz?

 

Playlist

  1. Gold - Owl City
  2. Titanium - Sia
  3. Chemistry - Rush
  4. Silver - 311
  5. Mercury Blues - Alan Jackson
  6. The Elements Song - Tom Lehrer
  7. Atomic - Blondie
  8. Protons, Neutrons, Electrons - Cat Empire
CloudCuckooCountry

April 7th 2017
