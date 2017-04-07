SYN 90.7
Lab Rats Season 2 Episode 9: Chemistry
Are earth, air, fire and water any match for 118 periodic elements? Chemistry is on the cards! We’ll take a look at chemicals in everyday life, such as in cleaners and clothes, as well as the potential of Goldfingers to be more than just a James Bond reference. Can you guess what element Alayna is thinking of when we play Chemistry Quiz?
ENTIRE SHOW
Playlist
- Gold - Owl City
- Titanium - Sia
- Chemistry - Rush
- Silver - 311
- Mercury Blues - Alan Jackson
- The Elements Song - Tom Lehrer
- Atomic - Blondie
- Protons, Neutrons, Electrons - Cat Empire
