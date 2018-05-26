icket to freedom

SYN Nation

Labor Pledges Live Sheep Export Ban – What About Cattle?

Live Export Debate

The Federal Labor party has pledged to ban live export of sheep if they win government at the next election. Many people are calling for that pledge to be extended to cattle exports.

Dylan Storer

May 26th 2018
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , , , ,
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Edge

Adobe_20180406_173354
icket to freedom
The Edge

Preserving Aboriginal Language & Stories – Lowering the Voting Age to 16 – WA’s First Aboriginal Airport – The Edge Podcast

This Week on The Edge Should we Lower the Voting Age to 16? Preserving Aboriginal Language & Stories WA’s First Aboriginal Owned […]

2016 Federal Election, various sites, Canberra, ACT for SRH and AEC, 2nd July, 2016
icket to freedom
The Edge

Greens Announce Plan to Lower Voting Age to 16

Australia’s youngest ever senator, Jordon Steele-John has announced a plan by The Greens to lower the voting age from 18 to 16. […]

Related Content

1280px-john_william_waterhouse_-_echo_and_narcissus_-_cropped
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Careful - Power Can Inflate Narcissism!

Michael McIntyre is returning to Melbourne.

Why is Michael McIntyre coming to Melbourne?

Credit: Stock image.

How long do you need to exercise to burn off the Easter excess?