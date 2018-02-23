Labs Online: Best Practice Broadcasting

Our first Content Lab of 2018 focused on best practice broadcasting. We were joined by Aimee Craig.

Aimee was an exceptional radio and television broadcaster during her time at SYN and now she’s expanding her skills elswhere.

Aimee is the Internal Training Coordinator at SYN. Prior to taking on this role she volunteered at SYN for a number of years on radio, 1700, as Get Cereal EP and as FM Assistant. Outside of SYN she presents regularly on JOY 94.9, produces at Triple M, interns at 3AW and last year graduated from the Advanced Radio Course at RTI.