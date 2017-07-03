Labs Online: Interviewing

Our June Content Lab focused on interviewing.

If you’re volunteering at SYN, it’s highly likely you’ll be conducting interviews now and then and it’s a skill that takes a lot of time and practice to improve.

This Content Lab was co-presented with SYN’s Talks Manager, Matilda Elgood, who explained the role of talks, what she does on a day-to-day basis, SYN’s relationship with publicists and why it’s really important you reply to her emails.

If you missed it, you can watch the Facebook Live video and download the Powerpoint PDF below to catch up.

Questions? Contact Lindsey via content @ syn.org.au

The following audio clips played during the presentation. See the PDF for links to full interviews.

PLAY: The Unbearable Lightness of Being Hungry

PLAY: In Joke

PLAY: Tape feat. Alex Blumberg

PLAY: Art Smitten

PLAY: Download This Show – Marc Fennell interview with Mia Freedman

PLAY: Ira Glass