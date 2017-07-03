Labs Online: Interviewing

Our June Content Lab focused on interviewing.

If you’re volunteering at SYN, it’s highly likely you’ll be conducting interviews now and then and it’s a skill that takes a lot of time and practice to improve.

This Content Lab was co-presented with SYN’s Talks Manager, Matilda Elgood, who explained the role of talks, what she does on a day-to-day basis, SYN’s relationship with publicists and why it’s really important you reply to her emails.

If you missed it, you can watch the Facebook Live video and download the Powerpoint PDF below to catch up.

Questions? Contact Lindsey via content @ syn.org.au

The following audio clips played during the presentation. See the PDF for links to full interviews.

PLAY: The Unbearable Lightness of Being Hungry

 

PLAY: In Joke

 

PLAY: Tape feat. Alex Blumberg

 

PLAY: Art Smitten

 

PLAY: Download This Show – Marc Fennell interview with Mia Freedman

 

PLAY: Ira Glass

Interviewing Content Lab Presentation
July 3rd 2017
