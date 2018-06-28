Labs Online: How To Make a Podcast with Sam Loy

Our June Content Lab focused on making a podcast with producer & host of Human/Ordinary, Sam Loy.

Human/Ordinary is inspired by the belief that all people are equal in our normalcy and that each of us have extraordinary stories to tell. 

Stories from the podcast have been heard on Strangers from Radiotopia, 3RRR in Melbourne and All The Best on FBi Radio in Sydney.

Human/Ordinary is a proud member of the Planet Broadcasting Network.

In the Content Lab we discussed his process, how he finds stories and advice:

Human/Ordinary Episode #14

Human/Ordinary Episode #11

June 28th 2018
