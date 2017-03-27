Labs Online: Seasonal Pitch Party #1

We tried something a little different with our March Content Lab and hosted SYN’s first (but definitely not last) Seasonal Pitch Party.

As you’ll know, here at SYN we have four types of radio programs:

Flagships (The Hoist, Art Smitten)

SYN Media Learning (Schools on Air, The Awkward Stage)

Access (specialist programs providing access for community groups who may have difficulty gaining access to the media)

…and also seasonal programs. Seasonal programs are radio shows about any topic not currently represented on the radio grid and can be on air for a maximum of two broadcast seasons.

Seasonal programs are a great opportunity to flex your creative muscles, but can also be a lot of work. The best seasonals are those with a strong purpose and identity, hosted by producers who are passionate about the topic.

At this Pitch Party we covered the basic points of producing a seasonal:

Coming up with an idea

Mission

Planning

And then opened it up to the volunteers to pitch ideas.

The event was co-hosted by Lindsey, SYN’s Content Development Coordinator, and Michael Liberale, co-host/co-producer of the 2016 seasonal program The Yellow Family.

Find out more: