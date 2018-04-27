Labs Online: Talks, Editing & Omny

Our April Content Lab was a refresher on Talks, Editing & Omny. It was presented with our Content Development Coordinator, Lindsey, our Talks Manager, India and our Local Talks Manager, Jack.

In this Content Lab Jack & India outlined the process for securing interviews, Lindsey & India showed volunteers how to use Adobe Audition and Audacity and Jack outlined how to use Omny. See below for the presentation slides.

Questions? Want help editing? Contact [email protected]

April 27th 2018
