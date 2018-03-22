Labs Online: TV & Screen Pitch Party

Our March Content Lab was an introduction to the 2018 TV & Screen Department. It was presented with TV & Screen Manager’s Rachael & Mitch, TV & Screen EP’s Marin & Jacob and 1700 co-EP Bridget.

SYN’s TV & Screen Department was restructured this year in order to support the production of regular screen content. For the first time in SYN history volunteers will now be able to pitch ideas for seasonal screen programs in the same way they do for radio.

In this Content Lab the TV & Screen Department introduced themselves, outlined where the restructure came from and heard three pitches for screen ideas.

Questions? Want to pitch a screen idea? Contact [email protected]

