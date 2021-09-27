Panorama Logo

On Air

Lack of community sport and its effect on young people.

Diverse,Multiracial,Fit,Girls,Friends,Wear,Face,Masks,Give,Elbow

A new survey from the Australian Sports Foundation reveals many community sports clubs are struggling from the financial impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

Producer Angus Thomson caught up with Patrick Walker from the Foundation to discuss what it means for young people.

Panorama

September 27th 2021
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

Rows,Of,Piled,Of,Logs,,,Waiting,To,Be,Processed,
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Native forest logging banned from 2024 in Western Australia

Western Australia recently announced that native logging will be banned from 2024. Reporter Lilian Bernhardt explains the decision, the timber industry’s response, […]

Unemployed,Businessmen,About,To,Lose,Their,Homes,Due,To,Unemployment
Panorama Logo
Panorama

The never-ending rise of the property market.

Reporter Benay Ozdemir caught up with Dr Hao Wu to discuss the property market in Melbourne. The housing boom continues to rise as Capio […]

Untitled design
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Taking therapy outdoors

Reporter Lilian Bernhardt chat’s with social work lecturer and outdoor therapy researcher from Charles Sturt University, Dr. Will Obud, to discuss outdoor […]

Related Content

Tullamarine,,Vic/australia-june,15th,2018:,The,Gate,Of,Domestic,Arrivals,In
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Melbourne Airport resembles as a 'ghost town' amid border closures.

Panorama Logo
Panorama

Mental health vs mental wellbeing

15.04.2021 - Vacinação dos idosos de 61 anos nas escolas - Foto Michel Corvello
Panorama Logo
Panorama

ScoMo says we can get the AstraZeneca jab - but would you?