Lack of community sport and its effect on young people.
A new survey from the Australian Sports Foundation reveals many community sports clubs are struggling from the financial impact of the covid-19 pandemic.
Producer Angus Thomson caught up with Patrick Walker from the Foundation to discuss what it means for young people.
September 27th 2021
