Lea Michele’s touching tribute to the late Cory Monteith

Some five years after Glee star Cory Monteith took his own life, his former girlfriend has shared a touching tribute to her former co-star.

Lea Michele took to Twitter on the fifth anniversary of Monteith’s death to remember the actor, saying she still feels his presence.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains”❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvDvoDoP4j — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2018

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains,” Michele wrote, alongside a photo of an ocean sunset.

The sweet message has been retweeted more than 13,000 times and counting.

Fans also took time to reply to the tweet, with thousands sending messages of support.

#5YearsWithoutCory forever in all of our hearts. Missing you c 💛 never forgotten! pic.twitter.com/gaEH7tAnMG — shelly (@forevercory) July 13, 2018

“I love you Rachel Berry” ❤️😭 -F.H💙 today marks another year. And missing him hurts. But it warms my heart to know he’s smiling down on you for all your accomplishments. I love you Lea! You are such an inspiration I hope one day I can go to a concert. 👑 you’re such a queen ! — Lilly Martinez🖤 (@shesxlilly_) July 13, 2018

Monteith, who had spoken about his battle with addiction, was found dead in a Canadian hotel room on July 13, 2013.

His death was the result of a toxic overdose of drugs and alcohol.

Michele and Monteith played lovers in Glee and were together for 18 months before his death in 2013.

Michele has since moved on with her life, the star announcing her engagement to business graduate Zandy Reich in April.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or just need someone to talk to call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 46 36.

Image Credit: Bauer-Griffin via Zimbio.