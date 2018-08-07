Leona Lewis is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Dennis Jauch

Credit: Smooth Radio.

Leona Lewis is engaged.

The ‘Bleeding Love’ singer recently accepted a proposal from actor/choreographer Dennis Jauch, her boyfriend of eight years.

A day for the books with my mermaid ♀️

A post shared by Dennis Jauch (@dennisjauch) on

The couple, who met when he was a back-up dancer on her tour, have been enjoying a romantic beach getaway in Puerto Rico, where Leona recently wrapped filming on The Oath.

Dennis recently shared a string of photos of himself and Leona on social media to celebrate their eight-year anniversary.

“It’s been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being,” he wrote alongside the collage. “Here’s to many more beautiful memories,” he added.

(with WENN)

Image Credit:  Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images.

Jayden Forster

August 7th 2018
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport