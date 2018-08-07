Leona Lewis is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Dennis Jauch
Leona Lewis is engaged.
The ‘Bleeding Love’ singer recently accepted a proposal from actor/choreographer Dennis Jauch, her boyfriend of eight years.
The couple, who met when he was a back-up dancer on her tour, have been enjoying a romantic beach getaway in Puerto Rico, where Leona recently wrapped filming on The Oath.
Dennis recently shared a string of photos of himself and Leona on social media to celebrate their eight-year anniversary.
It’s been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being. Here’s to many more beautiful memories
A post shared by Dennis Jauch (@dennisjauch) on
“It’s been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being,” he wrote alongside the collage. “Here’s to many more beautiful memories,” he added.
(with WENN)
Image Credit: Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images.