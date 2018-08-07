Leona Lewis is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis is engaged.

The ‘Bleeding Love’ singer recently accepted a proposal from actor/choreographer Dennis Jauch, her boyfriend of eight years.

The couple, who met when he was a back-up dancer on her tour, have been enjoying a romantic beach getaway in Puerto Rico, where Leona recently wrapped filming on The Oath.

Dennis recently shared a string of photos of himself and Leona on social media to celebrate their eight-year anniversary.

“It’s been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being,” he wrote alongside the collage. “Here’s to many more beautiful memories,” he added.

(with WENN)

Image Credit: Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images.