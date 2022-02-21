untitled

Let’s Get This Party Started – Season 1 Episode 1 2022

The Naughty Rude Show is back with a steamy new season! Meet producers Indi and Zack in the very first episode for 2022. Together, talk hot tea and answer your sexy questions!

This episode dives into the world of contraception for people with a uterus. From vaginal condoms to the pill to IUDs and more, listen to learn about the wide wide range of options available. We also take a look at vaginal cleaning products and why you DON’T need them.

This episode aired on 06/02/2022

The Naughty Rude Show airs every Sunday from 8pm. If you want to ask us questions simply hit up linktr.ee/thenaughtyrudeshow for an anonymous question form or DM us through our socials!

  1. Hyper Romance - Jadu Heart
  2. Proof - Methyl Ethyl (feat. Stella Donnelly)
  3. Apple Crumble - Lime Cordiale (feat. Idris Elba)
  4. Running with the Hurricane - Camp Cope
  5. Lifetime - Romy
  6. Cut - Jaguar Jonze
  7. Bluebird - Gus Dapperton
  8. Quicksand - Hatchie
  9. Helen - Seph Cove

February 21st 2022
Read more by Zack Goutzoulas
