A Letter to Aunty Meredith – MMF 2023

A letter from Louis Parkinson…

Dear Aunty Meredith,

Thank you so much for having me at your lovely festival for its 31st year! I always enjoy heading into country Victoria, so to make my way down through the town of Meredith to your Supernatural ‘Sup’ Amphitheatre for the first time on the weekend of December 8 for 3 days and 2 nights was a treat. I wanted to let you know about my time there, the many highs and occasional lows, so I thought I’d write you this letter.

Where to start? Let’s get to the guts of it. As always, you had a stellar line up of artists. Some throwbacks, some modern stars and the best that Australia has to offer from new to established. A very well rounded lineup on paper.

Miss Kaninna was the first act I saw on day 1, and despite only being the 3rd music act of the festival she packed the Sup. I was lucky enough to see Miss Kaninna in March this year just before her debut single ‘Blak Britney’ came out. She demanded attention on stage back then, and two song releases later at Meredith not only did she demand it, she had it. Her live band created a solid foundation for Miss Kaninna to make her way through songs spanning soul, R&B and hip hop, delivered with poise, precision, purpose and passion. One of the most notable moments of the festival came at the conclusion of her set; the stage was adorned with the Palestinian, ‘Australian’ Aboriginal, Torres Strait Island and Sri Lankan Flags amongst others, with an impassioned call and conversation with the audience for a free Palestine before going into a cover of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’. Many a boot was raised to the sky for Miss Kaninna, her music and her message.

ID: A large crowd of people in the Supernatural Ampitheatre. Miss Kannina performs on stage. (Photo: Michael Ridley)

I’ll get back onto the music soon, but Aunty I’ve got to be honest, the weather could have been better. I boiled on the first day with heat in the mid 30°Cs, got blown over with the wind stronger than the strongest of gazebos, and then got drenched, drizzled and chilled by rain and low temperatures for the next 2 days. Faced with these conditions, my tent decided it didn’t want to play along: proceeding to snap and rip while I danced to Miss Kaninna. So sadly Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, most of Floodlights and Alex G were only background music whilst I MacGyvered my tent to hold together for 2 days. From what I caught of Floodlights I did greatly enjoy. Crowd surfing while doing a harmonica solo? Tick. Having what might have been the most boots of the festival? Tick. Being the sonic spiritual successors to Australian Pub rock sound? Tick tick tick. As another punter said, they’re “Red Gum cross Midnight Oil, but for millennials”, and who doesn’t want that? I’ve got more thoughts on the weather, but I know you’re all about the music Aunty so I’ll get back to it.

ID: Four of five Floodlights band members performing on stage, lit by deep red and orange stage lights. (Photo: Esther Linda)

Souls of Mischief kicked off the first lot of night time sets, and were an act I was especially looking forward to. While there were positives to their set, I was ultimately left feeling underwhelmed. The chemistry between the posse of rappers, the celebration and hype for the history of the group celebrating 30 years of their hit ’23 to Infinity’, tributes to Phife Dawg and Trugoy the Dove and the very high quality and expansive live production and DJing on stage was all fantastic and made for a technically interesting show with heart. However. The set had issues with mic feedback that eventually led to a show stop, the mics were mixed far too low the entire set, so it was very difficult to hear any rapping, and the crowd just didn’t seem to buy in. Multiple failed attempts at crowd work made for a disjointed connection between the audience and Souls of Mischief that just never seemed to be healed. Was it from the mixing? Was the crowd just not into it? Who knows, but it did make the set overall a bit forgettable sadly. One of the few let downs of the weekend.

But how do you bounce back from that? Caroline motherf**king Polachek. Her album from earlier in the year Desire, I Want To Turn Into You has been widely praised and she has a devoted following; but if I’m being honest Aunty, I never really got that into it. When asking around who everyone was most excited for, most seemed to say Caroline. With there only being one stage, I knew I’d have nothing to do but see her. I thought she’d have an interesting set, even if it was just from an objective technical appreciation and nothing more.

But Aunty, I was in AWE. Caroline put on one of the most comprehensive, 360 shows I’ve seen. Every aspect was on point. Cool stage set up, tight band, an enigmatic and enthralling stage presence, beautiful visuals, good mix, hella costume, the perfect amount of crowd work to make it feel personal without taking away from the songs; she had it all. Juxtaposed to Souls of Mischief, the crowd had bought in 100% before the end of her set opener ‘Welcome To My Island’. Everything was meticulously choreographed yet felt completely organic. She strutted from one side of the stage to the other with precise control. Caroline’s movement alone was enthralling and accented the overall performance perfectly. Whether it was enchanting us with her hands gliding through the air, or grabbing light from the night sky in time to the opening of her track ‘Billions’ (one of the many brilliant moments of lighting and her interaction with it throughout the set). It was Tube Girl energy but far more refined and mature. Finally, her voice. As the rain drizzled down on the Sup, her voice cut through like an angel. Not only did Caroline reproduce her studio vocals without fault, she managed to give them even more life. On the one hand she was producing precious, angle hair fine notes, but on the other could still belt them to the point of needing the mic at an arms length away. Her performance was everything: Sharp, sexy, elegant and ethereal; It will go down as one of the best sets I have ever seen. Her caption on Instagram recounting her experience says it all “you guys were *feral*! And thusly, a blood pact was made : you give me your boot, I give you my heart 👢”

ID: Caroline Polacheck embraces a microphone. (Photo: Chip Mooney)

I stuck around for local neo-soul meets funk meets jazz outfit 30/70, who were the perfect follow up. A more mellow time after the euphoric highs of Caroline, but they still brought their trademark funk that was both chill yet danceable, with long evolving jams to vibe out to while watching the coloured lights in amongst the native trees of the Sup.

One of the biggest voices from grime and UK dub right now, Flowdan, followed up 30/70 with a set that had a bit too much reliance on backing vocals, lacklustre call and response and the odd choice to run tracks back to finish them to the point of a lost novelty. His songs weren’t well defined from each other, making for a set that lacked dynamics and a performance that struggled to connect with the audience. Like Souls and 30/70, Flowdan also had mic feedback issues. Not sure what was going on, but the issue didn’t seem to come up again after this. To his credit it wasn’t all negative, once his vocals had warmed up the flow and diction of Flowdan improved, with a stronger finish to the set, especially with concluding track, his captivating collaboration on ‘Rumble’. His voice had a timber as thick as it gets; he was molasses on the mic. But aside from the enormous bass, iconic voice and his line “Where are you right now? Nah, tonight you’re in bad man city”, it was overall pretty underwhelming.

ID: Flowdan points one hand’s fingers up, while the other hold the microphone to his mouth. (Photo Chip Mooney)

I wanted to say Aunty, something that I greatly appreciate about the space (both literally and figuratively) that you’ve carved out over your 31 years, is that I could take a moment to walk away from the heaving sup and just breathe. A short 2 minute walk from the left of the crowd and I was sitting on a rock, looking across into the peaceful abyss of valleys and fields of country Victoria. A far cry from the stank face bass of Flowdan mere minutes ago, but that quite moment surrounded by friends amongst a busy weekend has given me a lovely memory.

With my last bits of energy for the night I wandered back to catch Meanjin local Dameeela, backed by graphics of the ‘Australian’ Aboriginal and Palestinian flags, spin some heavy hitting dance tunes with very clean and tidy transitions. She also had the coolest stage set up, playing from very comfy looking bed with satin sheets and surrounded by candles, all while wearing a pink dressing gown. A far sight from my sleeping bag and half collapsed tent, but by halfway through her set I’d called it for the night and trudged back to my lowly abode.

In no surprise to most who know me Aunty, I’d unintentionally had a sleep in. By the time I emerged on day 2, it was time for Eora/Sydney’s rock dogs, C.O.F.F.I.N. Adorned with singlets and long hair with a backdrop of Marshal amps, they ripped through material from their fantastic new album ‘Australia Stops’, and their fans ripped through what was left of any solid dirt infant of the stage. When you’ve got a voice built like gasoline and gravel like drummer and vocalist Ben Portnoy barking at you (at times literally), who can blame ‘em? Devil horns and boots adorned the air as they dedicated guitar guitar solos played on shoulder and ripped through one of the highlight songs of the festival ‘Fast Love’. The whole experience felt like black tar and road trains. No I won’t elaborate. It was a set of energy and positivity, signing off with “There is so much love here, and it’s strong, it’s in you guys and your chest…always was, and always will be Aboriginal land AGHHHHHHHHHH!”.

ID: C.O.F.F.I.N guitar and bassist stand facing each other, while singer/drummer is left of them. (Photo: Laura Du Ve)

I said I’d get back to the weather, and now that I had a moment to look around, I saw what it had done. Umbrellas had replaced door sticks and the two types of punters became clear: those with raincoats and gumboots, and those with plastic bags and rubber bands around their sneakers. The Sup was a bowl of mud soup, and the paths leading to it were just as bad. Any spec of grass that was left was preserved under the couches adorning the back of the amphitheatre. While the space was still functional, I was disappointed Aunty that it seemed that no reactionary efforts were made by the festival to try and address the issues. Some pine park or gravel on the paths would’ve been appreciated, especially once visibility was harder come night time and every step needed to be considered as to not fall over into the muck.

In saying this, I do think the festival did a great job in other areas. Bathroom facilities were solid, showers were great (although quite public if that’s not for you), the food options were plentiful, with cheap option available for those on a tight budget. Water and a range of bins were easily accessible everywhere, and the campsites were well organised and maintained. Arriving and leaving was also a breeze, something that has been a pain point for other larger festivals in recent times.

Filling out the afternoon and kicking off the evening entertainment was They Hate Change, Kuniyuki, Telenova, Alvvays and Cable ties. I saw various amounts of all of these sets, all of which were pleasant but struggled to land with me too deeply. They still had pretty large audiences that were loving it, so this might have been a ‘it’s not you, it’s me’ moment. Credit to They Hate Change however who was one of the few hip hop acts to get the crowd on board.

Then the 4 German geriatrics were up, and after 10 minutes of ambient noise and a simple graphic, Kraftwerk took to the stage. This was a performance that was hard to love, but intriguing to see. For an hour they stood in light up suits at matching light up pedestals, presumably pressing buttons and playing instruments hidden from the audience while their retro and technology inspired graphics and iconic imagery played. These lights and graphics were doing the hard yards for visual entertainment. But this is nothing new for the robot performers. If I was in my 70s playing till 11:30pm I’d also just want to stand. As important and influential as Kraftwerk and their music has been, as a festival nighttime headliner, they weren’t quite it. With slow tempo and basic songs by modern standards, it felt more like watching a piece of art history. If they weren’t who they were and didn’t have their legacy, I’m not sure they’d have the audience they did. But at the end of the day, they’re Kraftwerk, and getting to hear ‘The Robots’ live made it worth it for me.



ID: The four members of Kraftwerk stand behing green-lit keyboards and synthesizers. They were glowing silver suits, and green computer code consumes the background. (Photo: Chip Mooney)

Kicking off with a huge scream, Connie Mitchell launched into Sneaky Sound Systems set following Kraftwerk, bringing the energy way back up in the Sup. The duo gave an energetic, surprisingly instrumental heavy set, with Connie working hard to keep things interesting by dancing around the stage. They played their hit song ‘UFO’ somewhat unceremoniously in the middle of their set, and finished their slot a bit abruptly. There was chatter around the Sup afterwards if something hadn’t gone quite to plan, as the quick ending along combined with some unused stage props left a somewhat unfulfilling feeling.

This feeling didn’t last long, as Naarm local and fellow community radio broadcaster Milo Eastwood took to the stage. What followed was nearly 2 hours of house and dance music new and old, with pianos, vocals and kicks ruling over the crowd. His transitions were as smooth as butter as he slowly built the intensity. His graphics were minimal, with a great light show shining in its place. It was a beautiful example of a DJ bringing the crowd for a ride without making it about him, spending most of the set in a shadow and only jumped on the mic at the very end for some thank yous. When the track said put your hands up, you better believe that thousands of hands filled the night sky. I realised towards the end of his time, that for me, it was the perfect DJ set; I felt like I’d been taken on a journey, he made me want to dance and made me smile. My gumboot made it way above my head as Disclosure’s ‘Tondo’ was bellowing across Meredith.

ID: Milo Eastwood waving his hand behind DJ decks and a microphone. A spotlight shines on him, while a glow of purple surrounds him. (Photo: Chip Mooney)

After packing down what was left of my tent, Hannah Cameron soothed me into the next morning. The rain had stopped and the whole festival had a tired, but peaceful and content feeling to it. I stuck around for dub artist Pachyman, who was a wonderful elixir for two days of partying. Just a man and a mixer and individual instrument recordings in each channel producing straight vibes. I saw the buffoonery and childish joy of The Gift, before making my way home.

When reflecting back at the weekend, there is something more than just the music that makes it special, Aunty. The community spirit is bloody strong. It’s the groups of mates in their matching costumes (shoutout to the Alien and CIA agents, personal favs), it’s the community run affordable food canteen, it’s the feeling of being safe, it’s punters turned artists being so appreciative to grace the stage, it’s the doof sticks that go for creativity over another drug reference (shout out the the hills hoist, movable limbs David Byrne and the tub of Meredith goats cheese doof sticks), it’s the interstitial DJs nailing the vibe, it’s the random bloke giving me a sniff of an orange in the crowd because he thought it smelt great and wanted others to experience the same pleasantry. Caroline Polachek nailed it during her set when she said “This is one of one really special places where a lot of really good things have happened”. While the rain dampened some of the more social aspects of the festival, as cover and a place to sit that wasn’t the mud of the Sup took priority at times, the heart of Meredith was still there. The festival creates a wonderful space for wonderful people, wonderful music and a bloody wonderful experience.

Thank you for having me Aunty, I can’t wait to do it all again.

SYN FM pays its deepest respect to the Wadawurrung Elders and peoples, on whose land Meredith Music Festival takes place.