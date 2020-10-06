On Air
LGBT+ community fear Amy Coney Barrett’s looming confirmation to U.S. Supreme Court
After the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, President Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.
Barrett is known for her conservative views and the LGBT+ community are undoubtedly concerned about what her appointment could mean for the future of their rights.
Reporter Millie Spencer spoke to Joseph Duggan Lyons, LGBT+ Activist from Iowa, and George Rennie, Political Scientist at Melbourne University, to understand why Barrett is so controversial.
Guests
George Rennie, Political Scientist at Melbourne University
Joseph Duggan Lyons, LGBT+ Activist from Iowa, Vice President of Rainbow Rose, Co-Director of Human Rights at Madrid Pride
Contributors
Miller Spencer
