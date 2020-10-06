LGBT+ community fear Amy Coney Barrett’s looming confirmation to U.S. Supreme Court

After the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, President Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

Barrett is known for her conservative views and the LGBT+ community are undoubtedly concerned about what her appointment could mean for the future of their rights.

Reporter Millie Spencer spoke to Joseph Duggan Lyons, LGBT+ Activist from Iowa, and George Rennie, Political Scientist at Melbourne University, to understand why Barrett is so controversial.