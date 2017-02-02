Life in Colour S1 #7: Feel Good and Be Authentically You

Show #7: Feel Good and Be Authentically You

Do you ever feel stressed and anxious? Sit back and relax with us as we speak with Dr. Chris Watts from Headspace about mental health and wellbeing. We then end on a high note with Kimmie Lovegrove, a young Aboriginal-Romanian woman who talks about success, challenges and using your uniqueness and authenticity to your advantage, rather than seeing it as a weakness.

Check out Headspace if you need support: https://headspace.org.au (no affiliation with LIC)

