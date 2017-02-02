Life in Colour S1 #9: Rock the Vote- The Aussie Election Issue

Can you believe we’ve had 4 different PM’s in the last 6 years?! Now an election has been called by Turnbull…What are your thoughts? Are pollies out of touch with the population, especially young voters? Or do we just need to be more politically literate? We talk Aussie politics and where it’s heading, and how this will affect our future as young people growing up in Australia.