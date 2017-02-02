LIClogo

SYN 90.7

Life in Colour S2 #1: What in the World?

LIClogo

Life in Colour S2 #1: What in the World?

Have you ever watched the news and thought…”what in the world?” We’ve just come back from our break since finishing our first season and there’s alot happening in the world that us four will dissect for you and counsel each other about. We discuss the prospect of Donald Trump becoming the president of the one of the greatest powers in the world, how Indigenous Australians and their issues are still being ignored, Pauline Hanson’s comeback wih a vengeance in Australia and the U.K now, post-Brexit. We ask… where in the world are we heading?

 

anisa ismail

February 2nd 2017
Read more by anisa ismail
Category:
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

LIClogo
LIClogo
Life in Colour

Life in Colour S2 #3: Stranger in your own home- The Indigenous Australia Issue

LIClogo
LIClogo
Life in Colour

Life in Colour S2 #2: Our Cultures are not your Costumes- Cultural Appropriation

LIClogo
LIClogo
Life in Colour

Life in Colour S1 #9: Rock the Vote- The Aussie Election Issue