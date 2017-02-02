Life in Colour S2 #1: What in the World?

Have you ever watched the news and thought…”what in the world?” We’ve just come back from our break since finishing our first season and there’s alot happening in the world that us four will dissect for you and counsel each other about. We discuss the prospect of Donald Trump becoming the president of the one of the greatest powers in the world, how Indigenous Australians and their issues are still being ignored, Pauline Hanson’s comeback wih a vengeance in Australia and the U.K now, post-Brexit. We ask… where in the world are we heading?