Life in Colour S2 #2: Our Cultures are not your Costumes- Cultural Appropriation

Could you be unknowingly appropriating someone else’s culture through the way you dress? How do you feel about white actors playing roles of people of colour? We’re joined with guest host Idil as we discuss issues surrounding cultural appropiation, and why it’s so important to talk about it, as we put forth the argument that it is new, subtle form of colonisation.