Life in Colour S2 #3: Stranger in your own home- The Indigenous Australia Issue

What is life like growing up in the land you are indigenous to but constantly made to feel like you don’t belong? We’re joined with guest hosts Kimmie, Kienan and Aretha as they speak about their experiences in Australia as young Indigenous people, in light of the recent controversy surrounding the abuse of young Indigenous people in Don Dale Prison and the history of Australia’s relationship with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, marked by periods of genocide, oppression and policies of assimilation and integration.