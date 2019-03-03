SYN Podcasts
‘Life On Mars’ by Alex Alvaro // #1821 ‘Making Perfect’
If sci-fi has taught us one thing, it’s that anything is possible on Mars. Every kid wants to be an astronaut when they grow up. But being a martian is not all it’s cracked up to be. Alexandra Alvaro spoke to a real life martian, to see what life on Mars would really be like. Well, kind of.
Supervising Producer: Nina Enever
See full episode and credits: allthebestradio.com/shows/1821-making-perfect
