Like Sugar: Episode 2 Playlist

Episode 2 – Saturday 20th October:

Too hot to touch. Like Sugar brought heat to the SYN airwaves this week, with highlights from Lizzy Mercier Descloux’s track ‘Fire’ as well as Evelyn “Champagne” King (who will be lighting up the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre at Golden Plains in March).

During the second hour we explored some afro funk, disco and boogie sounds of West Africa. 

Join Bec for a boogie on Saturdays at 6-8pm, SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au.

 

October 20th 2019
