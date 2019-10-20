Like Sugar
On Air
Like Sugar: Episode 2 Playlist
Episode 2 – Saturday 20th October:
Too hot to touch. Like Sugar brought heat to the SYN airwaves this week, with highlights from Lizzy Mercier Descloux’s track ‘Fire’ as well as Evelyn “Champagne” King (who will be lighting up the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre at Golden Plains in March).
During the second hour we explored some afro funk, disco and boogie sounds of West Africa.
Join Bec for a boogie on Saturdays at 6-8pm, SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au.
Rebecca Grech
October 20th 2019Read more by Rebecca Grech
Category: Playlist, Programs, Uncategorized
More by Like Sugar
Like Sugar: Episode 1 Playlist
Episode 1 – Saturday 12th October: Kicking things off with disco queen and power vocalist Loleatta Holloway’s gem ‘Love Sensation’, Week 1 traversed […]