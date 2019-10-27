On Air

Like Sugar: Episode 3 Playlist

Episode 3: Disco Cheese – Saturday 26th October

The classics. Recovering from a big day eating cheese at the Halloumi Festival, we decided to continue the cheesiness onto the airwaves. Dive into the playlist below for a sweet, sweet assortment of the cheesy disco hits you know and love.

Join Bec for a boogie on Saturdays at 6-8pm, SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au.

October 27th 2019
