Like Sugar: Episode 3 Playlist
Episode 3: Disco Cheese – Saturday 26th October
The classics. Recovering from a big day eating cheese at the Halloumi Festival, we decided to continue the cheesiness onto the airwaves. Dive into the playlist below for a sweet, sweet assortment of the cheesy disco hits you know and love.
Join Bec for a boogie on Saturdays at 6-8pm, SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au.
Rebecca Grech
October 27th 2019Read more by Rebecca Grech
