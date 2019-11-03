Like Sugar: Episode 4 Playlist

Episode 4: Space Disco – Saturday 2nd November

Honoured to welcome a very special guest into the studios this week!

For the second hour of Like Sugar DJ Third Orbit took us on a galactic space adventure through the cosmos. Exploring extraterrestrial sounds and the best of Norwegian electronic producers, our journey took flight with Asha Puthli’s track ‘Space Talk’. The show might be over for another week but we still haven’t landed.

Wrap your ears around the playlist below (but please do buckle up first).

Join Bec for a boogie on Saturdays at 6-8pm, SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au.