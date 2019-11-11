Like Sugar
On Air
Like Sugar: Episode 5 Playlist
Episode 5: Funktastic – Saturday 9th November
This week I was joined by my dear friend and SYN Co-Music Manager Jas, who’s voice you might recognise from New and Approved on Fridays. Spanning disco classics (think Boney M.), funky remixes (I didn’t know it was possible for Lizzo to get even better) and slappin’ bass lines, things got wonderfully silly and superbly funkadelic in the studio.
If that sounds like fun to you (it definitely was for us), you can catch our playlist below:
Join Bec for a boogie on Saturdays at 6-8pm, SYN 90.7 FM, DAB+ or syn.org.au.
Rebecca Grech
November 11th 2019Read more by Rebecca Grech
